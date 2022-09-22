Scio Twp Police Report, August 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

In August 2022, Deputies responded to 901 calls for police service, up from 861 the previous year for a 5% increase. Total calls for 2022(Jan-Aug) are 6,818, up from 5,359 for the same period last year for a 27% increase.

Officers conducted 329 traffic stops in August, up from 265 last year. Forty-seven tickets were written.

Notable incidents from the police call log include:

nine assaults

one home invasion

two vehicle thefts

seven larcenies

34 crashes

12 medical assists

32 citizen assists

Six mental health

23 welfare checks

one child abuse

one breaking & entering

two fraud

14 disorderly conduct

Deputies responded to seven adult and one juvenile suicide attempts. Six of the seven adult attempts were in the same address block.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On August 1st, Deputies responded to the 3900 Block of Jackson Road for a suspicious subject walking through the Chrysler/Dodge Dealership looking into vehicles. Due to an increase in larcenies in the area, deputies responded and detained a 44-Year-Old Tampa, Florida resident who was subsequently arrested on an Extradition Felony Warrant for Assault on a Police Officer. The subject was lodged at the Washtenaw County Corrections Facility until he could be extradited back to Florida.

On August 5th, Deputies investigated a child abuse complaint in the 6600 Block of Jackson Road. The 8-Year-Old Superior Township resident received minor injuries from his biological father, who resides in Scio Township. The case is currently under investigation.

On August 6th, Deputies responded to the 3900 Block of Jackson Road for a motor vehicle theft report. Unknown suspect(s) entered the Chrysler/Dodge Dealership lot and stole (2) vehicles from the lot. The case is pending the recovery of those vehicles however, currently, there are no leads or suspects in the incident.

On August 8th, Deputies responded to the 6600 Block of Jackson Road for a family trouble complaint. Deputies learned that the subject involved had left the scene in a vehicle and deputies located that vehicle on Jackson Road near Zeeb Road. The 28-year-old Scio Township resident was subsequently arrested for operating a vehicle while being visibly impaired. The case is pending a toxicology report.

On August 11th, Deputies investigated an attempted burglary in the 6600 Block of Jackson Road. Unknown suspects attempted to forcibly enter a mobile home between August 4th and August 11th. No entry was gained, but minor damage was sustained to the residence. The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction. Currently, there are no leads or suspects in the incident.

On August 16th, Deputies investigated an arson in the 3800 Block of E. Delhi Road. A known suspect (landlord) allegedly burned the personal property of the complainant. The case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On August 16th, Deputies responded to an attempted suicide involving a juvenile in 4200 Upper Glade Court. A 16-Year-Old took prescription pills in attempting to harm herself. She was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.

On August 18th, Deputies responded to the 1900 Block of Harley Court for an intoxicated driver. Deputies arrived and contacted the 35-year-old Ann Arbor resident, who was subsequently arrested for operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. The case is pending a toxicology report.

On August 29th, Deputies investigated a stolen motor vehicle complaint in the area of Rockwood Court and Cedar Ridge Drive. Between August 24th and August 29th unknown suspect(s) stole a flatbed trailer from a construction area and fled in an unknown direction. Currently, there are no leads or suspects in the incident.

On August 30th, Deputies responded to a medical emergency, and motorist assist in the 300 Block of N. Zeeb Road. Deputies arrived and contacted the 44-year-old Brooklyn, Michigan resident, who was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while visibly intoxicated. The case is pending a toxicology report.