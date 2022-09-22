University of Michigan Health announces a tentative agreement with nurses
The University of Michigan Health System announced on September 22 that a tentative agreement was reached with the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council.
Here is the announcement:
"University of Michigan Health leaders are pleased to announce a tentative agreement has been reached with the U-M Professional Nurse Council, which represents the approximately 6,200 members of our nursing community, who are a valued and crucial partner in the safe and high-quality care we provide. The tremendous work put into this agreement will result in continued support of our patients and ensures that they have uninterrupted access to the state-of-the-art and highest-quality health care available at University of Michigan Health.
- The agreement enables us to continue the industry-leading staffing levels that we have historically maintained, and now includes language that builds upon and more clearly defines our process for managing staffing moving forward.
- For most units, mandatory overtime will end except for defined emergency situations.
- The contract includes pay raises and lump sum bonuses after ratification.
MNA/UMPNC will schedule membership meetings in the coming days to review the tentative agreement with nurses and hold a ratification vote. We are eager to move forward together and continue advancing health to serve Michigan and the world."