University of Michigan Health announces a tentative agreement with nurses

The University of Michigan Health System announced on September 22 that a tentative agreement was reached with the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council.

Here is the announcement:

"University of Michigan Health leaders are pleased to announce a tentative agreement has been reached with the U-M Professional Nurse Council, which represents the approximately 6,200 members of our nursing community, who are a valued and crucial partner in the safe and high-quality care we provide. The tremendous work put into this agreement will result in continued support of our patients and ensures that they have uninterrupted access to the state-of-the-art and highest-quality health care available at University of Michigan Health.

The agreement enables us to continue the industry-leading staffing levels that we have historically maintained, and now includes language that builds upon and more clearly defines our process for managing staffing moving forward.

For most units, mandatory overtime will end except for defined emergency situations.

The contract includes pay raises and lump sum bonuses after ratification.

MNA/UMPNC will schedule membership meetings in the coming days to review the tentative agreement with nurses and hold a ratification vote. We are eager to move forward together and continue advancing health to serve Michigan and the world."