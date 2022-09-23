Candidate Q&A: Sanam Arab, Dexter City Council

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

My name is Sanam Arab and I am running for election for my seat on Dexter City Council, to which I was appointed last year. I moved to Dexter in 2016 after frequently visiting and learning about this community and wonderful City. I am a librarian and archivist by education and have worked in libraries, museums, and archives. Currently, I am the Manager of Technology Library, a four-location library of audiovisual and computing equipment for the College of Literature, Sciences, and the Arts at the University of Michigan. I live with my fiancé and our 1-year-old son.

I am running for election because I want to serve Dexter and its residents. My journey to Dexter was a long one. I was born in Tehran, Iran and like most of my family, the revolution in 1979 uprooted us as well. My childhood was living between France and Iran until we finally moved to the United States in 2001. This journey instilled the importance of a community for me. The community I join, the community that welcomes me, brings the duty of serving that community to the best of my abilities. In Dexter, I started a neighborhood fireside, served as the HOA President for Dexter Crossing, served on the city’s Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee (chairing it for 2 years), started the Bicentennial Committee to plan Dexter’s Bicentennial Celebrations, and was appointed to the Council last year.

There are few issues on top of my list:

Modernization of our Fire and Emergency Services has been on our agenda for many years and it’s time for a resolution. After adding a ballot item asking voters to approve a bond not to exceed $8.4 million, I added an agenda item to continue the discussion. In our 9/26 meeting, the Council will review the two options provided by our design committee (Interim Chief Armstrong, City Staff, Partners in Architecture, and myself on behalf of the Council). These will include designs for a renovated station at the current location or a new building on Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd based on the amount provided if the ballot item passes.

Accessibility for ALL residents of Dexter is very important to me. No matter one's age or mobility capability, all should be able to use our streets, parking, parks, trails, and playgrounds. Enjoyment of the great resources of our town should be available and possible for all.

As Washtenaw County grows, our town will grow as well, but it should happen sustainably and with the needs of Dexter residents in mind. The amazing community of Dexter and all the wonderful resources we have attracts people to our City. I believe in sustainable growth without adding undue burdens on our infrastructure or current residents. This depends on proper planning for housing and infrastructure expansion.

Strengthening our community and civil discourse is another important issue. The strength of our Community is realized when we all work together for its betterment. Our residents, City Staff, and City Council are all a team that builds this town together. The stronger this team, the better our community. I have and will continue to bring that forward.

Voting for me means having a person that will learn from you, advocate for you, advocate for our City. Together we can tackle any issue. It has been an honor to serve my City and Community and with your support I look forward to continuing this service.

You can find more information about me, the issues, and my scheduled events on my website: www.sanamfordexter.com and contact me at sanamarab@gmail.com

Photo: Sanam Arab. Courtesy Sanam Arab.