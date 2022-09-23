Dexter High School Earns GreatSchools’ 2022 College Success Award

Dexter Community Schools issued the following news release on Sept. 23:

Dexter, Michigan (September 22, 2022) – Dexter High School is proud to announce that it has received a prestigious College Success Award from GreatSchools, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. This annual recognition honors schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state.

Dexter High School is among 1,742 high schools from 25 states that have demonstrated a successful track record of graduating students who enroll in two- or four-year college, are ready for college-level coursework, and persist on to their second year. A total of 154 schools in Michigan took home this year’s honor.

“In an effort to provide a high quality experience for each and every student and learning style, Dexter High School offers a variety of programs that are challenging, allow for personal growth, and give room for exciting new opportunities. The DHS staff is composed of master teachers and amazing educational facilitators. We are proud of the accomplishments of our students and are honored to receive such recognition,” said Melanie Nowak, Principal of Dexter High School.

Despite the many challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dexter High School has continued to uphold many best practices to support their students’ college preparation and success, including:

● Providing a variety of academically rigorous options including A.P. and I.B. courses, as well as dual enrollment and the Dexter Early Middle College, which launched in Fall 2019;

● Encouraging well-rounded achievement by offering a wide range of award-winning extracurricular activities including athletics, music, drama, robotics, debate, forensics, work-study positions and cultural exchange programs;

● Using a graduation coach and Alternative Education program to ensure that non-traditional students have support and coaching to not only graduate from high school on time, but also to enroll in college, trade programs, and connect with employers with the support of community mentors;

● Moving to Block Scheduling in the 2021-2022 school year to provide students with more time in individual classes and more options for electives so they can experience a deep dive into a broader range of subjects;

● Offering virtual classes that provide access to subjects not available in person and allow flexible scheduling around other student commitments.

“We applaud Dexter High School for prioritizing a high-quality public education that puts students on the path to bright futures,” said Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools. “It’s inspiring to see how an entire school community — students, teachers, and families — can work together in pursuit of a common goal: success for all. Congratulations to Dexter High School for receiving the College Success Award as proof of their hard work and dedication.”

