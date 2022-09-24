SRSLY Dexter: Who are we and how can you help?

From SRSLY

You’ve seen the name around town: SRSLY Dexter, but maybe you don’t know what it means yet.

SRSLY Dexter is a community coalition dedicated to preventing destructive behaviors in youth. SRSLY prevents substance use through a positive focus, broad community support and prioritizing youth leadership. SRSLY uses local data, focus groups, and interviews to gain a better understanding of the issues youth are facing today. Using this information and equipped with our volunteers, SRSLY then plans educational, fun, and accessible programs to benefit youth and the larger Dexter community.

What Issues are Teens Facing?

Sadly, teens today are facing a mental health crisis, and with that can come substance use. In fact, according to a report in JAMA Pediatrics based on 29 different studies, “childhood and adolescent depression and anxiety doubled during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.” Pediatric Depression and Anxiety Doubled During the Pandemic | Anxiety Disorders | JAMA | JAMA Network

SRSLY would like to help address these needs, but we need help from the community. SRSLY Dexter needs more youth members, adult members, and community organizations to help us make an impact!

Why should you get involved?

If you’re an adult or organization considering joining SRSLY Dexter, joining sends a message to the kids in your lives that their mental health, their choices, and their safety matter to you. By joining, you are showing that you’re willing to put in the time and energy, and you’re open to tough conversations.

If you are a middle school or high school student considering getting involved in SRSLY Dexter, joining means that you are a leader in your community who cares about your own health and the health of your peers. By joining, you’ll have opportunities to plan important, inclusive, fun events for other teens. More importantly, you’ll have opportunities to use your voice to help make positive change in your community.

How can you get involved?

SRSLY Dexter has both an adult and youth steering committee that is open to new members! If you are interested in learning more or want to join us in creating positive change, reach out to info@srslydexter.org.

Check out our Instagram (@srslydexter) or recently refreshed website to learn more! www.srslydexter.org