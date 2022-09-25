Dexter Girls’ XC Sixth, Boys’ Ninth at Jackson

The Dexter cross country teams ran at the tough Jackson Invitational Saturday and the girls came home with a sixth-place finish and the boys finished ninth.

The girls finished with 222 points in the race won by Pioneer with 71.

Five of the seven runners earned PR's at Jackson

Alena Blumberg and Annabel O’Haver medaled for the Dreads. Blumberg led the way with a sixth-place finish in 18:40.4, while O’Haver placed 17th

in 19:14.4.

Kate Varitek was 53rd in 20:09.1 and Addison Bruckman 64th in 20:23.9. Olivia Shaieb finished 86th in 20:49.8, Antonia Bruckman 104th in 21:19.7, and Hannah Bougher 108th

in 21:26.4.

The boys finished with 218 points in the meet won by Skyline with 124.

Six of the seven Dexter runners ran personal best times at Jackson.

Brandon Anderson medaled with a fourth-place finish in 15:41.3 to lead Dexter.

Owen Ackerman was 30th in 16:30.7 and Sam Gibson 51st in 16:52.5. Caleb Snyder was 52nd in 16:55.3, Alex Hoffman 82nd in 17:18.3, Luke Dudash 95th in 17:31.6, and Rylan Teddy 118th in 18:00.5.

The teams ran at the Holly Invitational September 17 and had strong showings with the girls finishing third and the boys fourth.

The girls finished with 126 points in the race won by Romeo with 62.

Blumberg led the way with a second-place finish in 19:13.3.

O’Haver finished 12th in 20:12.7 and Addison Bruckman 21st in 20:57.1.

Shaieb came home 46th in 21:49.4, Bougher 49th

in 21:57.4, Antonia Bruckman 52nd in 22:01, and Megan O’Day 104th

in 24:07.1.

The boys finished with 155 points in the meet won by Plymouth with 60.

Anderson finished with a time of 16:44.1 to earn an 11th

place finish and Ackerman was 15th in 16:53.

Snyder placed 34th in 17:37, Gibson 39th

in 17:44, and Hoffman 56th in 17:58.4 to round out the top five. Dudash finished 89th in 18:43.2 and Kaden Jensen 136th in 20:32.1.