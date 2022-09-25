Dexter Golfers Win Three of Four in SEC

The Dexter girls’ golf team remained near the top of the SEC standings after winning three of four league matches last week.

The Dreadnaughts swept a tri-meet at Adrian by shooting a round of 173 to take down Jackson with 201 and Adrian 202.

Freshman Avery Manning continued her stellar rookie season with a round of 38 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Millie Truesdell followed with a 44, Marissa Genske 45, and Olivia Napolitan 46. Sadie VanNatter shot a round of 50 and Eleni Michos 52 for the Dreads.

Earlier in the week, the Dreads split a pair of matches, by taking down Skyline 179-190 but falling to Pioneer 170-179.

Manning shot a round of 40 to lead the way for Dexter.

Truesdell followed with a 43, while Michos and Genske each shot 48. Shelby Waltz finished with a 50 and Napolitan 53.

The Dreadnaughts will take part in the SEC Finals this week at Pinckney.