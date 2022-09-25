Fall Fun at Nixon Farms’ Blast Corn Maze and more

It wouldn’t be the start of fall without the opening of the Blast Corn Maze at Nixon Farms.

With its all-around fun, Nixon Farms, just outside of Dexter and Ann Arbor, opened for the fall season on Saturday, September 24. The season runs through Saturday, Nov. 5.

Highlighted by the maze and u-pick pumpkin patch, Nixon Farms has a variety of things to do and see. An absolute favorite, that is returning this year, is the corn box; think big sand box with corn. But that’s not it, there’s the hayride, farm animals, pedal cars, straw maze, bakery, yard games, and more.

The Sun Times News (STN) connected with Nixon Farms to highlight the opening of the season. STN asked if there’s something in particular they want the community to know about their 12th annual season.

“We want the community knows that we are grateful to be a part of such a great and supportive community and we can't wait for this fall's festivities,” said Jenna Nixon.

The farm is located at 6175 Daly Road. It has been owned and operated by the Nixon Family for over 100 years and was established in 1919.

It truly is worth the visit sometime this fall as you make your way through the different places and activities the fall season brings each year.

They are planning a Family Fun Day on Oct. 15 and their Halloween Spooktacular is on Oct. 30, so keep your eye out for those.

To learn more about Nixon Farms, the corn maze and other fun stuff, go to nixonfarmsdexter.com.