Fast Start Lifts Dexter Field Hockey Past EGR

The Dexter field hockey team improved to 7-3-1 overall after a 6-1 pasting of East Grand Rapids Monday night.

The Dreadnaughts jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first half and never looked back.

Addison Zogaib scored in the first period, while Emily-Kate Covert, Ava Hauman, and Evelyn Clemens all found the net in the second for the 4-0 lead.

EGR scored late in the second to cut the lead to 4-1, but that is as close as they would get.

Alli St. Amour and Maddie Rokke scored in the second half to help the Dreads push the final to 6-1.

Rokke and Clemens each recorded an assist for Dexter. Analisa Leadbetter made a pair of saves in net for the Dreadnaughts.