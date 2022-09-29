Dexter Girl Scouts Present Council with Ideas for Community Composting

Some in the next generation are thinking ahead for a greener, cleaner world.

Students from Dexter Girl Scout Troop 40500 recently spoke to the Dexter City Council about an idea they have for a community composting program. Girl Scouts Ella Jensen, Clair Beneteau, and Emelia Stinnett took turns presenting their suggestions via Zoom at the council’s Sept. 26, 2022, meeting.

The Girl Scouts used PowerPoint to present their ideas to the council via Zoom. Image from city council packet.

What does community composting look like?

“We would like to propose a composting center. At this facility, people could bring over their compostable items, where they would be mixed into a large-scale composter. The city or possibly volunteers would manage this composter and then redistribute the finished compost.”

What would our proposed composter center entail?

A compost turner

A large compost bin

An area to place completed compost

A system for people to get the completed top post.

Redistributing the final compost

“Once there is finished compost, it can be packaged up and sold back to the dexter citizens. The compost can either be free and open to all dexter citizens, or the city could charge for it. Citizens would then be able to use this fresh compost for their gardens and yards.”

Logistics

Location of Composting Center: “We don’t know exactly where the center could be. But if there was space near the recycling center, we thought that could be a possibility. Otherwise, we would need to find land to put something like this.”

Cost of the Composting Center: “The cost of such a facility was difficult to find, and we had inconclusive results. However, the lasting impact and benefits of this facility are an investment. And other cities like Ann Arbor, and a lot of other big cities like Petosky, have also done composting programs like this.”

Benefits of Composting

“Our generation must protect the environment and do everything in our power to improve it. One of the things we can do is composting. Composting not only has environmental benefits but can be used for our own benefit as well.

“Composting prevents soil erosion, reduces waste, promotes healthier plant growth, conserves water, combats climate change, and promotes soil health.”

City Council’s Role

“We’d like to propose this idea of a community compost for you to consider, then bring to the community for their ideas, with a final goal of a community compost program being started in the community.”

After the presentation, Student Representative to the City Council, Adam DiGregorio commented, “I’m a personal composter, and I love the idea. I think it’s super important that these three young ladies are a part of the logistics of the composting center and help us bring their vision to life if we pursue that. But I think that it’s a really great idea and I’m happy that they brought it to our attention.”