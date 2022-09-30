Dexter Golfers Finish Third in SEC Red

The Dexter girls' golf team finished one of its most successful regular seasons in recent years by tying for second place in the SEC Red Finals at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Whitmore Lake Wednesday.

The Dreadnaughts tied with Saline with team scores of 356, but the Hornets won the tiebreaker with a lower fourth golfer score.

The finish gave the Dreadnaughts a third-place finish in the final SEC Red standings with Pioneer taking the top spot and Saline in second.

Avery Manning continued her outstanding freshman year by winning medalist honors with a round of 77 at the Red finals.

Marissa Genske finished with a score of 89 and Olivia Napolitan was right behind with 91.

Millie Truesdell shot 99, while Sadie VanNatter and Eleni Michos each shot 112.

The Dreadnaughts will compete in the Division 2 Regional Thursday for a chance to qualify for the state finals.