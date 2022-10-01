Multi-family apartment development being planned in Scio Township

The Planned Unit Development proposal to develop land at the southwest corner of Liberty and Wagner roads into a multi-family apartment community is moving forward.

The plan received preliminary approval on Sept. 27 from the Scio Township Board. Township supervisor Will Hathaway said the board’s decision gives that project the opportunity to proceed with the detailed engineering and planning that leads to a final decision by the township.

Hathaway said one of the conditions the board attached to the decision is that the developer conduct environmental assessment of air quality related to the asphalt plant located across Wagner Road to the east of the Crossroads site.

The developer is Urban Group Development Company of Ann Arbor.

The township board’s meeting packet stated, “The applicant has requested a rezoning to the four (4) properties located at the southwest corner of Liberty and Wagner Roads from I-1, Limited Industrial to PUD, Planned Unit Development. In 2019, these properties were rezoned from a previous PUD designation to I-1, Limited Industrial in order for the applicant to develop an office campus. Since 2019, the need for office space has diminished making the former project no longer viable. The applicant is now proposing a PUD zoning to develop the site as a multiple-family apartment project. The applicant is proposing a combination of 1-bedroom (100 units), 2-bedroom (84 units), and 3- bedroom (28 units) residences – 212 units. The project is proposed to be built in one (1) phase.”

It’s projected the apartment community will have 441 parking spaces.

As part of any PUD approval by the township, the developer must demonstrate the project will bring benefits to the community. The developer has made a list of benefits, which includes Affordable housing, EV charging stations, EUI (Energy Use Intensity) targets, Energy code compliance and solar readiness, Pathway connections and Air monitoring.

The plan will now forward into the final planning stages. To learn more about it, go to the webpage https://www.sciotownship.org/democracy/board-of-trustees-170

and look under meeting records for the Sept. 27 board meeting.