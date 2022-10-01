A new winery planned in Scio Township

Herron Farms is planning to unveil a vineyard, winery and tasting room at its location on Dexter -Ann Arbor Road.

To move forward, they first needed approval from Scio Township, which they received at the Sept. 27 township board meeting.

Herron Farms is proposing to establish a vineyard and use a barn as an organized meeting space.

According to Scio Township officials, “The applicant is proposing to relocate the existing barn on the property requiring the reconfiguration of the two (2) parcels (combination) noted as part of the application. The existing barn will be relocated and renovated; a 20-foot by 33.5-foot building addition is also proposed along the west elevation of the barn that will contain restroom facilities.”

A photo of the barn at Herron Farms. Provided in the township presentation.

The Sun Times News followed up with Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway about the decision. He said the Herron Farm conditional use permit was approved.

The township board approved “Herron Farms Conditional Land Use for an “agricultural commercial/tourism business” based on conformance with the Conditional Use Standards outlined in Section 36-244 of the Zoning Ordinance with conditions outlined in the attached conditional use permit.”

“This agreement was the product of many meetings at the Planning Commission, but also a series of Zoom sessions that the Herrons held with adjacent neighbors,” Hathaway said. “Township officials, consultants and attorneys participated in the ongoing dialog. The conditions were negotiated to make it much easier to enforce. Hopefully we won't have to because there won't be any violations leading to complaints.”

Some of the conditions include addressing sound concerns. Herron planners said the most common concern voiced among direct neighbors was sound. Two of the conditions are: installing a telephone complaint hotline for use by township residents to be directed to on-site staff and Herron Farms will have an onsite permanently installed sound measurement system installed and continuously recording with the recordings kept for a minimum of 60 days, and applicant must provide them to the township within 48 hours of being requested.

Another condition from the list, states “to receive a Final Zoning Compliance Certificate for operation of the wine tasting room, the applicant must demonstrate to the Township Zoning Administrator that grapes are planted and that a first harvest of grapes has occurred.”

These are just a few of the conditions Herron has agreed to.

In their presentation about the plan, Herron Farms said it’s their goal “to bring community together through local and sustainably produced premium wine in Scio Township.”

Herron Farms presentation summed up the plan this way:

“We believe our location is ideal for a vineyard in Scio Township, placed between Dexter and Ann Arbor directly on Dexter Ann Arbor road. Our plan includes consideration and restrictions that have neighbor feedback and we believe will be positive for the neighborhood and not a nuisance or determent. A vineyard and associated space would fit Scio’s goal to maintain open and rural characteristics in the Mill Creek quadrant, as well as Scio’s overall goal to preserve open space, natural features, and farmland.”

There are three main objectives listed in the Herron Farms presentation.

One is promote and maintain local farming and the provision of open space within the township.

Two is maintaining both an agricultural heritage and rural character.

And three, encouraging new agriculturally based businesses that contribute to the general economic conditions of the township and surrounding region.

The 70 acre site is at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor Road. In giving some history on it, Herron Farms said it was first deeded to James Cordley in 1835. It has rolling hills with over 100 feet of elevation changes, backing up to the Huron River. It became a gravel pit in 1926 until the company went bankrupt. It was eventually owned by the Ernst family, who farmed it and held it for over 50 years, selling it to the Herrons (Brian and Lori Herron), who purchased it over seven years ago as a primary residence with significant improvements made.

One improvement was installing a 1000 feet long, 20 feet high berm to reduce sound from Dexter-Ann Arbor road, which they said they’ve been told by many residents off north and west of them that this has decreased road noise at their property. Other improvements include work done to the home and cleaning out and improved the lake on the property.