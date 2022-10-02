Dexter Swim and Dive Splits Pair of Meets

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team split a pair of meets last week at the midway point of the season.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week with a 112-74 win over Fenton.

Jillian Kinnard, Delaney Parker, Harper Brown, and Marea Balcom opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay.

Kinnard follow the relay win with a victory in the 200 free and the Dreads swept the 50 free with Balcom, Sydney Collins, and Elizabeth Young taking the top three spots.

Vivian Kinnard and Sefina Patterson finished first and third in diving and Natalie Koenn second in the 100 fly.

Brown and Grace McClellan finished second and third in the 100 free and J. Kinnard and Emma Bishop finished first and second in the 500 free.

McClellan, Young, Diem Lee, and Koenn came home first in the 200 free, while Balcom and Rebekah Murillo finished 2-3 in the 100 back.

Brown and Delaney Parker finished first and second in the 100 breast and Parker, J. Kinnard, Balcom, and Brown finished second in the 400 free.

The Dreads then fell to state-ranked Saline 105.5-80.5 in a tough SEC Red meet.

Dexter opened the meet with Brown, Parker, Lily Witte, and Balcom winning the 200 medley relay and J. Kinnard followed with a win in the 200 free.

Brown was second in the 50 free, while Witte and V. Kinnard finished first and third in diving.

Lee finished second in the 100 fly and Brown second in the 100 free.

J. Kinnard placed second in the 500 free and Murillo won the 100 back. Parker and Koenn finished 2-3 in the 100 breast and the 400 free relay team finished the meet with Witte, Balcom, J.Kinnard, and Brown claiming the top spot.

Photos by Dawn McCann



