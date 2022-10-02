Dexter Girls 3rd, Boys 4th at Second SEC Jamboree

The Dexter cross country teams had another strong showing against some of the best teams in the state with a third-place finish by the girls and a fourth-place finish by the boys at the second SEC Red jamboree of the season.

The boys and girls races combined had six top ten state-ranked teams in the SEC Red according to last weeks MichiganCrossCountry.com rankings.

The girl finished with75 points behind second-ranked Pioneer and fourth-ranked Saline.

Alena Blumberg placed third to lead the Dreadnaughts with a time of 19:11 followed by Annabel O’Haver in sixth with a time of 19:31.1.

Addison Brucman was 18th in 20:32.3 and Kate Varitek 22nd in 20:43.2. Antonia Bruckman was 28th in 21:06.1, Olivia Shaieb 30th in 21:29.4, and Addison Streetman 31st

in 21:37.6.

The boys finished with 119 points in the race won by Skyline with 41.

Owen Ackerman led Dexter with a 10th place finish in 17:07.7 and Alex Hoffman 20th in 17:35.7.

Sam Gibson was 22nd in 17:41.9 and Caleb Snyder 37th in 18:11.6. Rylan Teddy finished 41st in 18:15.9, Scott Smith 51st in 18:38.8, and Charlie Munson 52nd in 18:43.4.