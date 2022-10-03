Old National Celebrates First Better Together Volunteer Event

From Old National

Old National Bank celebrated its first Better Together Volunteer Days on September 28th and 29th. The two-day event provided team members across Old National’s seven-state footprint the opportunity to volunteer together in the communities where they live and work. Each market partnered with community organizations to cultivate volunteer opportunities to choose from. Additionally, there was a virtual volunteer option for those who could not participate in in-person activities.

Locations throughout our markets partnered with community organizations to serve housing organizations, seniors, students and more. There were virtual volunteer opportunities for those who could not participate in person. During these two days, 1,572 Old National team members were able to help 110 organizations, by volunteering 5,311 hours in seven states.

“As Old National grows geographically, serving in our communities really keeps us grounded in terms of our mission as a community bank,” said Kathy Schoettlin, Chief Brand & Culture Officer. “We’re excited for this opportunity to help strengthen our communities through volunteerism, and we’re proud of our team members for making service a real part of our company culture.”

In the Michigan and Northern Indiana Market), 141 team members served 13 organizations as follows: Food Gatherers, Ann Arbor, Goodwill Industries, Adrian, Saline Area Social Services, Saline, Bountiful Harvest, Brighton, Home Repair Services, Grand Rapids, Kids’ Food Basket, Grand Rapids, First Day She Fund, Kalamazoo, Associated Churches Food Pantry, Fort Wayne, Fellowship Missions &Heartline Pregnancy, Warsaw, Pe Refuge and Boys and Girls Club, South Bend and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Merrillville. Total volunteer hours were 494.

“We were delighted to host this team from Old National Bank at our warehouse during their #BetterTogether volunteer day,” said Jen Whaley, Manager of Annual Giving & Grant Development at Food Gatherers! “The group sorted more than 1,000 pounds of produce and packed 43 food boxes! The food will help nourish Washtenaw County residents facing food insecurity. Many of our neighbors are relying more on food pantries and meal programs as the cost of food continues to rise. Thank you, ONB for being a committed partner in the fight against hunger and helping Food Gatherers meet the growing need!”

