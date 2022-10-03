Fall fun at Dexter Apple Daze

Under sunny skies on an early fall day, this year’s Dexter Apple Daze turned out to be a big success.

Held on Oct.1, this annual event is organized and sponsored by the Dexter Lions Club.

The Lions Club said the “goal of Apple Daze is to have families come to town and enjoy a fun filled day with games for the children, vendors with many hand crafted articles and activities for all the adults and children who attend.”

Lions Club member Abby Briggs, who was the chairperson for the event, said this year was the biggest turnout ever. The Lions treat the event as a community service.

In thinking of all the people who helped, Briggs said “The Lions Club would like to thank all of our volunteers, sponsors and participants for another great event.”

Here are some highlights from this year’s Apple Daze:

They saw over 600 children and adults enjoy the hayride from Monument Park to the Dexter Cider Mill and back.

There was also a very good turnout of classic cars. The awards for the classic cars were sponsored by Parts Peddler and LaFontaine.

There were over 30 participants in the Apple Pie eating contest with prizes sponsored by Dexter Print & Embroidery, Dexter Creamery and A&W and the apple pies were donated by Busch's.

This year there was also a painted pumpkin contest. The winners were- 1st place: Bee Joyful, 2nd place: 3 Bird, and third place: Cub Scout Pack 477.

There were many local businesses who were sponsors and also many groups who assisted the Dexter Lions. Boy Scout Troops 477 and 428, Girl Scout Troop 40626, the Dexter High School Student Council, and Mill Creek Middle School C, S, & L Class all helped out with the games, Bounce House, and Pumpkin Bowling.

The Lions said they appreciated the great turnout and hope that families enjoyed the day, and all of the support they received from the community. The Lions said they will continue to use any funds they make on their activities for assistance and support of organizations and individuals in the community. The club is always looking for individuals, couples and families to join their organization if they want to be a part of a great service organization and would like to give back to their community.