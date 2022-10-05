Candidate Q&A: Lonnie Scott, Dexter Twp Trustee

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

Who are you? (What office are you running for? Your career/experience? Where you live. Etc.)

My name is Lonnie Scott, and I am a Democrat running for Dexter Township Trustee. For nearly a decade I have served as the Executive Director of the non-profit, Progress Michigan. I previously worked for State Senator Jeff Irwin and State Representative Alma Wheeler Smith. I was born and raised in Washtenaw County and attended Central Michigan University.

Why are you running?

I am running because I believe I can be a great asset to the Township Board and serve the residents well. I have extensive public budget experience from my years working in the Michigan State House of Representatives for a member of the Appropriations committee. I also manage a multi-million-dollar budget as a part of my job. Finally, I have robust experience leading public meetings and with Robert’s Rules of Order. These experiences will allow me to hit the ground running on day one.

What issues do you think are important?

There are several big issues facing our Township. One issue is making sure there is transparency into what is happening with the budget. The current board has admitted there are challenges and one of the reasons I stepped up to run is because I believe my experience will be a great match to help move us forward. I also think an issue on many people’s mind is the issue of land preservation. I believe that we have many local examples of Townships near us that show how we can keep our natural areas beautiful and keep the rural charm many of us love about Dexter Township. I support those efforts and think that smart development and preservation of our natural areas will benefit our township for years to come. From my previous experience on a public board, I know that another issue is soliciting feedback and getting residents involved in the decision-making. I am committed to trying new outreach tactics to make sure I am hearing from residents on a regular basis. We may not always agree, but respectful, thoughtful discussion about issues facing the Township will always be welcomed.

Why should we vote for you?

I am committed to making our community an even better place to live, work, and play. Local politics and the decisions made by the Township Board impact our lives on a daily basis. I fully understand that responsibility and have a proven track record of being a pragmatic and thoughtful leader when making decisions. I have built a career fighting for progressive values. Things like well-funded public schools, the right to organize, protecting our environment from corporate polluters and climate change, and supporting bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom. I have has been on the front lines fighting for our voting rights, government transparency and lobby reform and I am ready to be a tireless advocate for the residents of Dexter Township as their new Township Trustee.

Photo: Lonnie Scott. Courtesy of Lonnie Scott