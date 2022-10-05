Fire destroys a home in Scio Township

An early morning fire on October 5, left a Scio Township home a total loss.

The occupants, however, were able to get out safely with no injuries reported.

Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde said the department was dispatched to a reported garage fire at 1:11 a.m. that morning. Houde said the home was occupied by seven members of a family. The call was to a home on Westview Way.

“They heard some noises in the garage and when investigating, found a significant fire in the garage,” according to Houde. “They woke the entire family and everyone was able to exit the house safely while calling 911.”

When personnel arrived, Houde said the fire had extended to the house, “which was well involved.” He said response time was about nine minutes from call being received to arrival.

“Our personnel attempted to enter the house to fight the fire, but were driven out by heavy fire conditions,” said Houde.

Houde said no occupants or firefighters were injured.

The fire was under control in about an hour, Houde said, with assistance from Dexter, Ann Arbor City, Ann Arbor Township, and Chelsea firefighters. They cleared the scene around 4 a.m.

The house, which was valued at about $750,000, according to Houde, was a total loss.

The home’s occupants were able to arrange short-term housing. Houde said recovery will be quite some time.