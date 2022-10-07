Dexter Golfers Qualify for D2 State Finals

Photo from Dexter Girls Golf Instagram

The Dexter girls’ golf team booked a date for the Division 2 State Finals after a second-place finish at the Regional at Coldwater Thursday.

The Dreads will take part in the finals at Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing October 14-15.

Dexter finished with a team score of 364, just five strokes behind Regional champion DeWitt with 359. Mason also qualified with a third-place finish of 368.

Avery Manning earned Regional medalist honors with a two-over par 74 at Coldwater.

Avery Manning continued her stellar freshman season by claiming medalist honors with a scorching round of two-over par 74. Her round was highlighted by an eagle on the par-five 18th hole and three straight birdies on holes eight through ten.

Marissa Genske finished with a round of 94, with Olivia Napolitan right behind with 97.

Millie Truesdell shot a round of 95 and Eleni Michos with a score of 104.

The Dreadnaughts will head to the Finals with a young lineup that features just one senior in their top five. The will feature two freshmen, a sophomore, and a junior along with senior Napolitan in East Lansing.