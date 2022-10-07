New Highline Spirits Completes First Step to Opening in Dexter

A new craft cocktail and spirits tasting room may be coming to Dexter.

The Dexter Planning Commission held a public hearing on Oct. 3 on a Special Land Use application for Highline Spirits Tasting Room.

“Highline Spirits is the maker of artfully crafted spirits, boldly reimagining age-old traditions to create new, captivating expressions,” said owner Christi Lower in an email. “Highline is focused on sourcing, blending, batching, and special finishing super-premium and ultra-premium spirits.”

The proposed location for the whiskey bar is one of the suites in the former Encore Musical Theatre building behind Hackney Hardware. If it completes the approval process, the tasting room will occupy the 2,398 square-foot space next to Carosello Pasta. The property is zoned Central Business District. Bars are required to obtain a special land use permit.

Highline Spirits and Tasting Room is proposed for 3126 Broad St., next to Carosello Pasta. Image: Planning Commission meeting packet.

Lower is a Dexter HS graduate. While in high school (the old high school, now Creekside), she remembers a poster in the hallway, “When you grow up, what kind of Doctor will you become?” The words took root. Lower became a Pediatric Surgery Critical Care Physician Assistant at Mott’s Children’s Hospital.

“Now, I am the founder and CEO of a spirits company!” she says enthusiastically.

Lower lives in Dexter. Her four children are in the Dexter schools. When it came to taking the next step in art she truly enjoys with friends—creating new and reimaging traditional crafted spirits and cocktails—Dexter seemed the logical choice.

“Founding our company in Dexter and creating a space within this community feels right,” she says. We want to share the exciting things we are learning with our neighbors and friends. Creating a space in Dexter will allow us to do that through a Craft Cocktail and Tasting Room.”

The application states that the spirits are distilled off-site. No food will be prepped on-site, but catering for special bookings will be allowed. The facility would include an outdoor seating area. The maximum capacity is 150 people. Hours of operation are 10 am to 11 pm.

The Planning Commission approved the special land use permit subject to conditions that include:

The Zoning Administrator shall approve patio lighting and furnishings.

Concerns over pedestrian traffic flow in the back and front door as primary entrances shall be approved by Zoning Administrator.

Provisions for safe pedestrian and traffic flow

Installation of a grease trap. Even though food will not be prepared, catering dishes may be washed or rinsed off

Lower and her team are now set about getting site plan approval. She has big plans for her little shop.

“We want to make spirits and knowledge of spirits accessible and welcoming to all,” Lower says. “And as the company grows, we'll be able to give back to Dexter, contributing a small part to what makes Dexter so special - our sense of community.”