A Dexter Area Firefighter is honored for his dedication and service

Each year the Washtenaw 100 honors a firefighter and law enforcement officer. This year, one of Dexter’s own has been selected to be recognized for his dedication and service.

At the organization’s annual dinner later this month, Lee Root, a Lieutenant with the Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD), will be honored.

The letter to the DAFD Fire Chief from Washtenaw 100 chair Amy Reiser said they “would like to recognize Lieutenant Root for his dedication and service to the firefighting profession, the City of Dexter, and Washtenaw County at our Annual Dinner.”

At the annual dinner, Doug Armstrong, interim Fire Chief for Dexter, will attend to present the award and provide a short summary of performance and actions taken by Lieutenant Root to earn the award.

The Washtenaw 100 says part of its core mission is “to provide immediate financial support to the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters serving in Washtenaw County who die in the line of duty. In addition, The Washtenaw 100 annually awards college scholarships to the children of active duty law enforcement officers and firefighters and monetary grants to local law enforcement and fire departments.”

As part of its core mission, the Washtenaw 100 says it also “gives its Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and Firefighter of the Year Awards to a law enforcement officer and firefighter who exceeded the duty requirements expected of his/her position by performing a significant act of courage or who has demonstrated excellence in a particular discipline, role or task. The award is presented annually at the Washtenaw 100 Annual Dinner.”

The Sun Times News (STN) heard of the honor, so a visit was paid to the DAFD fire station on Main Street to sit down with Root and talk about the honor.

He said he doesn’t do this work to be recognized, but he emphasized that it is a real honor.

Root first got into the fire service years ago in New Jersey, where he’s originally from. In 1989, he became a volunteer firefighter and then in ’93 he became full-time. After a decade of serving in New Jersey, he and his family moved to Michigan to follow a career move for his wife, Kathleen.

It was in 2006, that he became part of the team at the DAFD. Initially paid-on-call, it was in 2010 that he was back to full-time. Now as a Lieutenant, he’s in a leadership role.

Root said he wouldn’t be in this position without the support of his wife, who he said has supported him all of these years.

Like many firefighters, one of his biggest daily motivators is staying well-trained in order to properly help the community. He said he strives "to make the department better.”

In the end, fulfilling his duties is the important part. STN asked him what led him into this career and what’s motivated him since.

He answered, “To help people.”