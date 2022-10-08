Girl Scouts Entertain Visitors at Webster Fall Festival with Reenactment

From Laura Preston

On Saturday, September 24, the Webster Township Historical Society and the Webster United Church of Christ held their 39th Webster Fall Festival at Historic Webster Village.

The annual event attracted hundreds of people to enjoy the historical buildings, displays of antique equipment and cars, a heritage plant sale, an artisan's market, a "Taste of Webster" sale of baked goods and preserves, an auction, hayrides, a petting zoo, music, and demonstrations including wool spinning and blacksmithing.

(L-R) Kendal Nieman, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Chloe Baker

For the first time, the Dexter Area Girl Scouts lent a hand to the event by putting on a few demonstrations of their own. The Girl Scouts demonstrated butter making, yarn doll making, and historical clothes washing. Many children and adults came to observe and participate in these demonstrations. In addition, the older Girl Scouts sold raffle tickets to help raise money for the Webster Township Historical Society. This event gave the Girl Scouts the opportunity to practice speaking in public, giving them confidence.

Kendal Nieman with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Fall Festival patrons

Among those participating were: Troop 40467, led by Wendy Nieman, including Kendal Nieman; Troop 40626, led by Kari Stroschein, including Rachel Perrine; Troop 40711, led by Mary Lynch, including Kathy Lynchand Kaci Fisher; Troop 40176, led by Raquel Alexander, including Anna Fleuren, Molly Fleuren, Ana Skidmore, Lily Thursman, Penelope Thursman, Chloe Baker, and Tori Alexander; and lastly Troop 40698, led by Laura Preston, including Avery Smith, Stella Moazami, Elly Briggs, and Amelia Jones.

Amelia Jones, Elly Briggs, Raquel Alexander

The Girl Scouts had an unexpected visit from Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, once a Girl Scout herself, who observed their demonstrations. The Girl Scouts promote leadership in girls, and it is no surprise why 64% of today's women leaders in the U.S. were once Girl Scouts.

The partnership between the Webster Township Historical Society and the Dexter Area Girl Scouts has been a positive one that mutually benefits both parties. The Dexter Area Girl Scouts would like to thank the Historical Society for the opportunity at the Fall Festival, especially board member Joanne Westman.

Kaci Fisher, Kathy Lynch, Mary Lynch

The Webster Township Historical Society will host a "Halloween on the Green" event at Historic Webster Village on Sunday, October 23, from 3:00-5:00 pm. For children ages 5-12, it will include costumes, crafts, cider and donuts, and a parade trick or treat to each historic building. The cost is $5. For more information, email freespiritwestman@gmail.com.

Photos by Laura Preston and Wendy Nieman