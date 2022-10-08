Dexter Clinches Share of SEC Red Title with Win at Monroe

It has been 59 years since the Dexter football team last won a conference title, but it is no more.

Dexter clinched a share of the SEC Red title with a 52-13 win at Monroe, paired with a shocking 7-0 loss by Saline to Bedford Friday night.

The last football league title for Dexter was in 1963 in the Washtenaw County Conference, well before the SEC Conference was formed. It is also the last time the Dreads started a season 7-0.

Dexter will have a chance to clinch the outright Red title Friday night when they host Saline at 7:00 PM.

The Dreads had some injury questions after a rough game with Huron last week, but Dexter came out with a vengeance to answer all doubts about whether they were healthy or not against Monroe.

Quarterback Reeves Taylor was knocked out of the game in the second half against Huron, but he came back with a career night against the Trojans.

Taylor was 19-26 passing for 291 yards and five TD passes on the night as the Dreads rolled from the opening kickoff.

Micah Davis, Joey Tessmer, and Brennan Parachek all caught first-quarter TD passes as the Dreadnaughts built a quick 21-0 lead.

Cole Cabana was banged up on his game-winning touchdown in the final minute against Huron but came back and rushed for a pair of scores, including a one-yard run in the second to put Dexter up 28-0.

Monroe would try to make a game of it with a pair of scores in the second to cut the lead to 28-13 at the break.

Taylor opened the third by connecting with Tessmer for the second time for a 25-yard score and Cabana ran one in from six yards to quickly make it 42-13.

Parachek would catch his second score of the night from Taylor, this time from 26-yards out to push the lead to 49-13 after three.

Gerzon Herter would finish off the scoring by setting a new school record with a 49-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to make the final 52-13.

Cabana finished with 93 yards rushing and two scores and caught four passes for 30 yards.

Tessmer caught five passes for 85 yards and two scores, Parachek three for 68 yards and two scores, Wyatt Novara three for 63 yards, Davis two for 27 and a score, and Cole Darby two for 18 yards.

Not only will the Dreads be looking to win the outright SEC Red title Friday night, but they will also be looking to snap the Hornets streak of eight straight league titles dating back to 2013.