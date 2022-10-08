Dexter’s Lily Witte Sets New Pioneer Pool Record in Diving

Information provided by Kate Walton

Another meet, another pool driving record for Dexter’s Lily Witte

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive had a dual meet against Division 1 Pioneer powerhouse, and the Dexter divers shined. Despite tough judging, Lily Witte earned 293.70 points to set a new Pioneer pool record for 6 dives. Dexter’s Vivian Kinnard was second with 245.20 points followed by Grace Daly from Pioneer with 190.45, and Dexter’s Sefina Patterson and Bella Larson in 4th and 5th with 168.55 points and 158.50 points, respectively.

Lily Witte set a new Ann Arbor Pioneer pool record with a diving score of 293.70. Photo provided by Ryan Maki

Witte also earned points for the Dreadnaughts finishing 7th in the 50 free and helped her 200 IM relay team with Jillian Kinnard, Harper Brown and Marea Balcom earn 3rd. Harper Brown finished right behind Witte in the 50 free, was 3rd in the 100 backstroke, and helped her 400 free relay with Laura Walton, Martina Adam Mijares and Emma Bishop earn 4th. Walton also earned points in the 100 back (5th) and 200 free (6th).

Delaney Parker had a strong meet earning points for Dexter in the 200 free (4th), 100 fly (3rd), and helped her 200 free relay with Balcom, Jillian Kinnard and Diem Lee earn 3rd. Jillian Kinnard also had a great meet finishing 3rd in the 200 IM, just short of a State Meet cut in that event, and 4th in the 100 fly.

Rounding out the point scoring, Sydney Collins was 6th in the 500 free, Natalie Koenn was 7th in the 100 free, Diem Lee was 6th in the 200 IM and 6th in the 100 free, Grace McClellan was 3rd in the 100 breaststroke, Rebekah Murillo was 5th in the 500 free, and Anna Wetzel was 8th in the 100 breaststroke.

Though Dexter lost the meet they all had strong performances following one of the hardest practices of the season so far. Reflecting on the meet Coach Hansen noted, "With trials and tribulations, comes the opportunity for self-reflection and growth. Like any first year head coach, it's been an adjustment for me and my athletes who experienced a much different version of me. Their prior experience as a member of this team differed from the vision I had in mind for them, their teammates, and the future of this program. I've had to stop to pause and remind myself that in order for my athletes to trust in my training program, they must experience proof that it works. However, that proof doesn't appear until the very end of our season when we prepare for both our conference and state meets. I've had to call on my patience far more than I had anticipated, as the team continues to shift and adjust to my coaching philosophy. However, this past week, I witnessed different elements of the team culture I'm trying to build in the minds of its members. There was more smiling, dancing, cheering, and hugging this last week, even though we're still exhausted. I knew I'd see the team I led into the start of the school year again... I just wasn't sure when! Now, we can see the light at the end of this very long tunnel we call swim season with our conference meet just around the corner. We will reach the end of that tunnel together, arm in arm. We're all counting down the days. I can't wait to watch them perform!"