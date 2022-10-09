Dexter Tennis Finishes Fourth at D2 Regional

The Dexter boys’ tennis team wrapped up its season with a fourth-place finish at the D2 Regional in East Lansing last week.

The Dreadnaughts finished with eight points, just one point behind South Lyon East, and was dominated by a strong Okemos team with 24.

Connor Kniesteadt ended his stellar season with a pair of wins before falling in the championship match of four singles.

Diego Reyes also picked up a pair of wins at two singles before bowing out in the finals.

Andrew Guinta picked up a win at three singles before dropping a hard-fought 7-5, 6-2 match in the semifinals.

Andrew Boydston and Steven Merz picked up a win at one doubles, while Jack Richards/Jack DeMerrell added a win at two doubles, and Gavin Heichel/Alex Gulleckson won a match at four doubles.