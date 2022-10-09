Dexter Cross Country Teams Run at Portage

The Dexter cross country teams took part in the largest invitational in the state this weekend and the girls came home 13th and the boys 15th in the race that had over 30 teams competing.

The girls finished with 360 points in the race won by Pioneer with 117.

Alena Blumberg and Annabel O’Haver each medaled for the Dreads. Blumberg placed 18th in 18:55.7 and O’Haver was 21st

with a PR of 19:02.6.

Addison Bruckman finished with a PR of 20:13.8 to finish 95th

and Olivia Shaieb had a PR time of 20:38.7 to finish 117th.

Kate Varitek finished119th at 20:39, Antonia Bruckman, 148th

in 21:00.1, and Addison Streetman 179th in 21:45.

The boys finished with 400 points in the race won by #1-ranked Northville with 127.

Brandon Anderson and Owen Ackerman each earned medals for Dexter with top 50 finishes. Anderson finished 19th in 15:59.4 and Ackerman 46th in 16:29.

Sam Gibson was 98th in 17:14.5 and Alex Hoffman 115th in 17:24.3. Caleb Snyder finished in 17:29.9 to place 127th, Rylan Teddy 158th in 17:50.6, and Scott Smith 184th in 18:15.4.