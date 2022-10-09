Dexter Field Hockey Cruises by Cranbrook

A big second half helped lift the Dexter field hockey team to a 7-0 win over Cranbrook-Kingswood last week.

The win improved the Dreads record to 8-4-1 overall on the season.

Marissa Skinner and Lillian Mitchell scored first-period goals to give the Dreads a 2-0 lead after one.

It would stay 2-0 until the third when Aiden Weinmann and Daphne Grant found the net to make it 4-0 Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts would finish the game off with three goals in the final period.

Grant would score her second of the game, while Mitchell netted two more goals to finish with the hat trick.

Skinner, Evelyn Clemens, Addison Zogaib, and Alli St. Amour all picked up assists for the Dreadnaughts. Analisa Leadbetter made one save in net for the shutout for Dexter.