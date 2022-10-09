Dexter Soccer Victorious on Senior Night

The Dexter soccer team sent seven seniors out on a high note after a 4-2 win over Bedford on Senior Night last week.

The Dreadnaughts celebrated with seven players to the game and they left the field with smiles as they snapped a three-game losing streak in the regular season finale against the Mules to finish with a 6-7-3 overall record heading into this weeks districts.

Scoring for the Dreads were Nick Doletzky, JP Assenmacher, Tyler Craig, and Vaughn Meyer.

Dexter will open district play when they travel to Skyline to take on the Eagles Wednesday night at 7:00 PM.

Photos by Dawn McCann