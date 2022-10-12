Scio Township has another vacancy on the board of trustees

For a third time since the 2020 election, a Scio Township Board Trustee voted to the board in that election has decided to step down.

It was announced at the Oct. 11 meeting, that board trustee Alec Jerome was resigning from his role. He was elected to a four-year term that ends in 2024. Over this past year, board trustees Jane Vogel and Jacqueline Courteau both stepped down after being elected to a term ending in 2024.

Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway announced at the meeting that Jerome was stepping down.

The Sun Times News followed up with Hathaway.

He said “Alec Jerome resigned as trustee effective immediately, October 11, 2022.”

“The Board voted to accept his resignation at its meeting the same day,” Hathaway said. “Trustee Jerome did not offer details in his letter of resignation.”

In reading the letter during the meeting, Hathaway said Jerome was stepping down due to unforeseen issues and could no longer serve.

The township will now accept applications from Scio Township electors (registered voters) with a deadline of 4 p.m. Oct. 24. There is an online application form or people can simply deliver their application materials to the township office. All applicants should provide a cover letter and resume.

Hathaway said the board intends to vote on the appointment at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.