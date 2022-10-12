Dexter Community Band Opens 41st Season with a Tribute to 100 Years of Iconic American Music

The Dexter Community Band opens its 41st season with a tribute to the 20th century American composers who gave us everything from ragtime to marches to unforgettable movie soundtracks.

“The Dexter Community Band has been bringing free music to the community for more than four decades,” said Director William W. Gourley. “We are kicking off a new season by celebrating some of the composers who brought us uniquely American melodies.”

The band will be performing music from Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, John Williams, Scott Joplin and John Philip Sousa.

The program will feature a medley of Gershwin show tunes, Bernstein’s West Side Story and Williams’ Star Wars. A Copland Portrait includes Copland’s famous Buckaroo Holiday and Hoe-Down.

Pianist Carol Chen will also join the band for the Best of Joplin.

The 3 p.m. event will be held at the Center for Performing Arts in Dexter High School, 2200 North Parker Road, Dexter.

While mask wearing is optional, a supply of masks will be made available.