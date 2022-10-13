Dexter Community Report, 10-03-22

Highlights from City reports submitted at the Dexter City Council meeting on Oct. 10

New City Employee: The City has hired Evan Fleck for its Dept. of Public Works team. Evan worked for the DPW over the summer in a seasonal position.

Radar Sign #2: The City has ordered a second speed-monitoring radar sign. The additional sign is expected to help gather traffic data and increase motorists' speed awareness.

Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd. Speed Limit: A “Reduced Speed Ahead” sign has been installed on Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd coming into town, alerting motorists to the reduction in speed limit from 50 mph to 40 mph.

Fall Clean-Up Day: The Fall Clean-Up Day for additional bulk item pick-up will take place on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Fall & Winter Leaf Collection: Each Fall, the City of Dexter Department of Public Works (DPW) collects loose leaves. This is in addition to bagged compost collection by Waste Management and the DPW’s weekly brush pick-up.

Collection Schedule:

Oct. 10 - Loose leaf collection starts.

Nov. - Brush pick-up and chipping switch to every other Wednesday.

Nov. 9 & 23 – chipping dates

Nov. 28 - Last day of bagged compost pick-up by Waste Management.

Dec.5 at 7 am – Last loose-leaf collection. Residents must have all leaves raked to the curb by then for pick-up.

Dec. 21, Jan. 4, 18 – bagged leaf pick up

Guidelines:

Park cars as far away from leaf piles as possible.

No debris is allowed in leaf piles (sticks, garbage, etc.).

Leaves need to be raked in a line touching the curb, not in a pile or the road.

Absentee Ballots: The City has mailed out the first round of absentee ballots totaling approximately 1,250.

Paint Dexter Online Sale: Some pieces produced during the August Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival and works from previous Paint Dexter Plein Air Festivals have been posted for sale online. The artwork gallery is available at: https://paintdexter.com/paint-dexter-online-store/.

Third and Broad streets construction: The Third and Broad streets contractor ran into another set of delays. The decorative concrete sidewalks at Central St. and Broad St. were installed incorrectly, and the concrete contractor is expected to remove and repour the sidewalks. This will delay the road opening.

Highline Spirits Tasting Room: The Planning Commission approved a special land use permit with conditions affecting the patio area, entrances, grease trap, and vehicle and pedestrian traffic patterns.

Senior Center: Mayor Keough reported ongoing discussions with surrounding townships on creating a regional authority to serve our senior population.

Consent Agenda: The City approved the following in its consent agenda: