Dexter Volleyball Sweeps Salem on Senior Night

The Dexter volleyball team made quick work of Salem on Senior Night Thursday when the Dreadnaughts 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 for a 3-0 win.

The Dreads honored six seniors and sent them out victorious with the easy win.

Dexter started slowly with Plymouth taking an early 4-1 lead, but five straight points by Allison Bockrath put the Dreads on top 6-4 and they never looked back.

The lead grew to 16-10 forcing a Rock's timeout and they would close out the set with a kill from Bockrath.

Allison Bockrath with a kill against Plymouth

The second set was all Dreads with Eden Saab opening the set with eight straight points as Dexter took a quick 9-1 lead.

Savannah Smith followed with five straight points to build the lead to 14-1 and they would cruise to take the second for a 2-0 lead.

The third set was all Dreads as they took command early and cruised to the sweep with a 25-9 third set win.

Dexter will return to action Tuesday night when they travel to Saline for a SEC Red battle with the league leading Hornets. They then host Chelsea in the annual Dig Pink game Thursday night.

Photos by Mike Williamson