The Dexter High School Drama Club presents "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe"

The Dexter High School Drama Club is inviting the community to come with them and step through the wardrobe as they bring to life, “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.”

This is the Dexter Drama Club’s fall show and it expects to be a good one. It has shows at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20, 21, 22 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday the 23rd. Directed and adapted by David Moan, the show is based on the novel by C.S. Lewis

The drama club said in their show announcement:

“Come join us and step through the wardrobe into the magical land of Narnia for the Dexter Drama Club’s production of The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe! Let us take you back to the 1940s and show you the secrets of the magical world called Narnia. Four children Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy Pevensie stumble through a wardrobe only to be presented with a place unlike they have ever seen. It is a world trapped in a curse where it is always winter but never Christmas. Together they must team up with a lion, beavers, and a satyr to defeat the evil White Witch and break her hold over the land…”

The crew prepared some great costumes and sets. photo courtesy of the Dexter Drama Club

The drama club has over 90 participants in the show, between cast and crew. The drama club says the students have been rehearsing and preparing since early September.

The Sun Times News reached out to the drama club to get a better idea as to the preparation being put into this fall’s production. Jennifer Moraschinelli, Booster President of the Dexter Drama Club, said the set building alone takes more than 70 hours with an “all hands on deck” mentality. Noting that student involvement in the production of the show is a top priority, Moraschinelli said it’s an amazing experience for them to learn, be creative and take ownership in their tasks, both on stage and behind the scenes.

Getting ready. photo courtesy of the Dexter Drama Club

Moraschinelli had a great Facebook post about the show:

“Join us for a mystical exploration as we step through the wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia. The adventures are endless on the journey through this faraway land with talking forest creatures, an unforgettable Lion and the coldest, cruelest White Witch. From forests to snow, suspenseful duels and everything in between; Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter will pull you into this storybook of unpredictable twists and turns. This show is sure to be a hit for the whole family!”

In the drama club’s press release about the show, Head of Costumes Bridget Jordan said, “This show has been so fun and I am really excited to see my crew's work come to life on stage!” while Kennedy Lint, who is acting as Mr. Beaver said, “The show has been a blast and I can't wait to perform my character for everyone!”

Evening shows start at 7 p.m. on October 20th, 21st , 22nd with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on October 23rd. Tickets are $10 for students/seniors and $15 for adults at the door.

For more information, such as cast and crew, follow this link: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe - DEXTER DRAMA CLUB

photo courtesy of the Dexter Drama Club