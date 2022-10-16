Dexter Golfers 13th at D2 State Finals

Photo from Dexter Girls' Golf Instagram

The Dexter girls’ golf team capped off an amazing season with a 13th place finish at the D2 state finals in East Lansing this weekend.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a team score of 805 to tie with Petoskey but won the tiebreaker to claim 13thout of 18 teams at the Finals. Mercy ran away with the title with a team score of 684.

Avery Manning finished off a stellar freshman season with a 12th place finish with a two-day total of 170. She opened with a round of 83 on Friday and finished with an 87 Saturday.

Manning was the highest-finishing freshman at the tournament.

Marissa Genske came home with a two-day total of total of 202, while Olivia Napolitan, the only senior on the squad finished with a round of 214.

Another freshman for the Dreadnaughts finished with a score of 219 and sophomore Eleni Michos shot 227.

With just one senior in the top five, the Dreadnaughts expect big things in the fall of 2023.