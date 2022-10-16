Dexter Swim and Dive Cruises by Lincoln

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team cruised to an easy 128-47 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln last week to improve to 3-3 in the SEC Red.

The Dreads won 11 of12 events on their way to the win over the Splitters.

Jillian Kinnard, Harper Brown, Diem Lee, and Grace McClellan teamed to win the 200 medley relay to open the meet.

Delaney Parker, Emma Bishop, and Sydney Collins then swept the 200 free, and Lee won the 200 IM.

Marea Balcom and McClellan finished one-two in the 50 free and Dexter divers continued to dominate with Lily Witte, Vivian Kinnard, and Sefina Patterson taking the top three spots.

Brown, Sophia Marr, and Rebekah Murillo swept the 100 fly, while Balcom and Parker finished one-two in the 100 free.

Bishop and Collins took the top two spots in the 500 free, while Witte, Parker, Balcom, and Brown won the 200 free relay.

Kinnard won the 100 back before Lincoln won the 100 breast for its only win of the night.

Dexter bounced back to claim the final event with Balcom, Parker, Kinnard, and Brown winning the 400 free.