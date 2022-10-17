Dexter Community Fund Announces Community Needs Survey

From DCF

The Dexter Community Fund (DCF) is pleased to announce the launch of their 2022 Community Needs Assessment.

Through annual grants, the Dexter Community Fund supports local non-profit and civic organizations and initiatives that address community needs and enrich the quality of life within the Dexter community. The 2022 Community Needs Assessment survey will help to guide DCF’s grantmaking for the next 3-5 years. Findings of the survey will be shared back to the community through selected grantmaking focuses, and respondents may add their email address at the end of the survey to be notified when results are shared.

Dexter Community Fund conducted their first Community Needs assessment in 2018, bringing together more than 30 community leaders representing the city, townships, local churches, school district, sheriff’s department, and local nonprofits. This year, the Dexter Community Fund is expanding the survey’s reach and is looking for widespread community input to better understand the needs of every Dexter resident. The original highest priority needs identified in the 2018 assessment were: services/programs for seniors, mental health services for youth and adults, improved outdoor recreational opportunities, services/programs for teens, services/programs for the homebound, and programs to enhance arts & culture.

“Especially in the aftermath of the pandemic and with the growth of our community, we know that the highest priority needs and issues have changed over the past few years. It is important that the Dexter Community Fund continue to adapt and address the highest needs in the community, which will continue to shift over time. We ask that every Dexter resident take a few minutes to share their thoughts with us through this survey so that we can best serve our wonderful community in the years to come,” DCF Co-Chair Elena Hermanson commented.

Please help us to identify and better address the needs of the Dexter Community through this 10-minute survey, which closes on November 11, 2022. aaacf.org/DexterNeedsSurvey

The Dexter Community Fund was established in 2014 as a permanent endowment at the Ann Arbor Area

Community Foundation (AAACF) dedicated to addressing needs and enriching the quality of life in the Dexter community. The DCF is a source of community capital available to address critical areas of need and enhance the quality of life within the Dexter community. AAACF provides professional program staff, fund management and investment expertise. To learn more, please visit our webpage at www.aaacf.org/dexter.

You can make a donation online at www.DexterCommunityFund.org; or mail a check payable to “Dexter Community Fund” to Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, 301 N. Main St., Suite 300, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.

If you have any questions or would like to make a pledge, please contact DCF Advisory Committee chair, Elena Hermanson at DexterFund@aaacf.org.