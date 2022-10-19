Dexter Police Report, September 2022

For September in the City of Dexter, Deputies responded to 304 calls for police service, up from 225 the previous year for a 35% increase. Total calls for the year (Jan-Sep) are 2,581, up from 1,580 for the same period last year for a 63% increase.

The significant spike in total calls comes from traffic stops. Officers conducted 175 traffic stops in September, up from 85 last year for a 106% increase. Twenty-nine citations were issued.

Notable calls from the police log include the following:

Three assaults

Two larcenies

Four crashes

11 medical assists

18 citizen assists

Two welfare checks

Two frauds

One operating under the influence

Two fire department assists

The entire September call log can be viewed at the link below.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On September 27, Deputies were dispatched to the 8100 block of Main Street for a Fraud complaint. The victim reported that they had been informed that a fraudulent credit card had been used to purchase lottery tickets. Upon further investigation, the victim found that the suspect had used the card on three occasions to buy nearly $14,000 in lottery tickets. The suspect was described as a mid 20’s black female, dark-complected, with a thin build. The suspect was reportedly driving a blue sedan, possibly with Illinois plates.

On September 29, Deputies were dispatched to the 5900 block of Kingsley Court for a Larceny from Auto complaint. The victim reported that multiple vehicles had been broken into overnight. The victim checked the vehicles but could not determine if anything had been taken. Deputies attempted to locate any trace evidence on the vehicles but were unsuccessful.