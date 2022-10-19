Dexter’s Third St Construction Complete and Opens Up for Travel

The ride has finally smoothed out on Third St near the railroad tracks.

Dexter completed its most recent infrastructure upgrade with the opening of Third St. between Central and Broad. Most notably, the broken-up, teeth-jarring pavement has been replaced by new asphalt.

The Dexter City Council approved a contract on July 12, 2021, with MDOT to reconstruct the street. Work began a year later, on July 1, 2022. Improvements include:

New pavement on Third St from Central to Broad with a concrete curb, gutter, and bike lane.

Parking lanes on Broad St and decorative crosswalks.

Drainage improvements.

New storm sewer outlet at the corner of Third and Broad.

Intersection improvements at Third and Broad, including a concrete island and improved geometrics and safety.

Sidewalk and ADA improvements installation of a modular block retaining wall.

Before construction, the Third St segment of the truck route was the worst road in the city limits.

The price tag for the new infrastructure was approx. $735,000. A federal road grant funded approx. $535,000. The city paid for the remaining $200,000 plus another $143,000 in consultant/project management fees.

Other city road projects on the horizon include repaving the western end of Dan Hoey Rd in summer 2023 with new sidewalks and a crosswalk. Broad St between Third and Fourth is also on the city’s list, but the process has not yet begun for that segment.