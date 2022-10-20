Car Group Racing Around Area Roads Draws Mixed Reactions

The Sun Times News recently received this email:

It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on Huron River Drive. On almost every weekend of this summer and of last summer, mostly mornings, there was a “rally” of some 12 to 18 cars and motorbikes going well more than twice the speed limit of 35 mph on various stretches of the Drive. This is obviously an organized affair and must involve some advanced scouting to look out for any of the all too infrequent police patrol cars. (Complaints to the Washtenaw Co. Sheriff’s Dept. have drawn the tepid response, “Not enough personnel.”) I think this might be a good matter for The Sun Times News to investigate.

We asked around and quickly heard others hold the same concern. We turned to our community to see what more might be learned.

People are concerned.

“Thanks for reporting this. I live right of Huron River Drive. They drive incredibly fast. I am afraid somebody is going to get killed. Wish I had helpful information.”

“They also FLY down Island Lake rd. They went by at 10am yesterday after turning off Dexter Townhall and headed to town. I’m guessing they were doing 80-90+mph. It was so dangerous. I’ll get license plates and make/models if I ever see them again.”

“Yes they fly right by our house. This past weekend was Sunday morning. We even commented we should call the police. Someone, like a biker, is going to get hurt”

Huron River Dr is a scenic, winding route for many motorists and non motorists. Photo by Doug Marrin.

The problem isn’t limited to just Huron River Drive.

“They came down williamsville rd Saturday morning in unadilla twp, I would love to know who they are also.”

“I live on Zeeb near North Territorial and there’s definitely racing going on NT as well.”

Other car clubs drive the speed limit.

“My car club takes this route and will be this Sunday also.. I can assure you 100’s of clubs take this route this time of year to enjoy the views of the seasonal change. But we are respectful and drive everything from Subaru wrx’s to SUV’s.”

“We saw a large group stopped at 5-way intersection Sunday morning when we were heading out of town on Mast. White Mustang was the lead car, followed by several more Mustangs. Then the rest were Corvettes. From Mast they turned left onto North T. Will add that they were behind us and going speed limit when we saw them.”

Some people attack those expressing concern.

“Mind ya business understaffed little local newspaper.”

“Crybabys”

“bunch of Karen's lol they complain about everything the river, the roads, what's next the airspace”

“Get over it you babies”

“Maybe worry about what’s going on with our country instead of some good ole sports cars !”

Awareness has been increased.

People in the Facebook comments have spoken of using trail cameras to record the group. One area resident informed the STN they are repositioning their home security to catch traffic on the road.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints since the Facebook post, and unlike some commenters, it does not think peoples’ concern is an overreaction. Lieutenant Alan Hunt, who oversees western Washtenaw County, reported to the STN that patrols will increase and officers assigned to the surrounding townships will coordinate their efforts to “mitigate the problem.”