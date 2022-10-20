Dexter Twp Police Report, September 2022

During September 2022 in Dexter Township, Deputies responded to 185 calls for police service, up from 146 the previous year for a 27% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Sep) are 1,430, up from 1,064 for the same period last year for a 34% increase.

Officers conducted 79 traffic stops, up from 51 last year. Fifteen citations were written.

Notable events from the September police call log include:

One assault

Ten crashes

Two medical assists

Four citizen assists

Eight welfare checks

Five mental health calls

One swindle

One burglary

One computer used for harassment

One attempted suicide (adult)

The complete September police call log can be found at the link below.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp:

On September 16, Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Patina Drive for a delayed Fraud report. The victim reported that they received a text message from a number claiming to be PNC bank instructing them to contact the bank to authorize charges. The victim then received a phone call from a subject claiming to be a bank employee. The victim provided their bank information, and was then forwarded to a different female who finalized the transaction. The victim checked their bank account and noticed that funds had been deducted. The victim contacted PNC bank and was informed that the bank had not contacted them. Deputies checked the phone numbers used to contact the victim but were unable to identify a suspect.