Scio Twp Police Report, September 2022

During September 2022 in Scio Township, Deputies responded to 896 calls for police service, up from 782 the previous year for a 15% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Sep) are 7,714, up from 6,141 for the same period last year for a 26% increase.

Officers conducted 304 traffic stops, up from 240 last year. Eighty citations were issued.

Notable events from the September police call log include:

Seven assaults

One home invasion

Seven larcenies

Four vehicle thefts

35 crashes

Ten medical assists

33 citizen assists

21 welfare checks

Ten mental health calls

12 frauds

Two sudden deaths

The September 2022 police call log can be found at the link below.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On September 4, Deputies investigated a Stolen Motorcycle Complaint that occurred in the 5100 Block of Jackson Road. Unknown suspect(s) stole a 2018 Harley Davidson Motorcycle from the complainant’s driveway and fled in an unknown direction. Currently, there are no suspect(s) or leads in the incident, and the case is pending the recovery of the motorcycle.

On September 11, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Jackson and Zeeb Roads. Contact was made with the 31-Year-Old Monroe, Michigan Driver, who was subsequently arrested for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and having Multiple Outstanding Misdemeanor Warrants. He was lodged at the Washtenaw County Corrections Facility without incident.

On September 19, Deputies investigated a Sexual Assault that occurred in the 5500 Block of Cambridge Club Circle. The 28-Year-Old Victim reported an unknown male suspect entered her residence by unknown means and sexually assaulted her while she was asleep. The case is currently under investigation.

On September 23, Deputies investigated a Felonious Assault in the 5900 Block of Jackson Road. An unknown male suspect hurled a glass bottle through a window damaging the window and striking the 44-Year-Old employee, causing minor injuries. The suspect fled the scene in a blue pickup truck. The case is currently under investigation.

On September 26, Deputies responded to a Burglary in the 6500 Block of Park Road. A known suspect forcibly entered the complainants’ residence and damaged numerous items. The case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On September 27, Deputies responded to the 1200 Block of N. Bay Drive for a report of Stolen Vehicles at the location. Deputies arrived and located two stolen vehicles inside the 24-Year-Old’s garage during their investigation. The suspect was arrested for Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicles and was transported to the Washtenaw County Correctional Facility. The case is pending review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On September 27, Deputies investigated a Fraud Report and Stolen Motor Vehicle Complaint in the 500 Block of Auto Mall Drive. A 65-Year-Old Rapid River, Michigan, resident allegedly purchased a vehicle online using fraudulent personal and credit card information. The case is currently under investigation.