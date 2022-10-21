Dexter Community Players Present Clue

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Evening performances are at 7pm on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 and the matinee performance starts at 2pm on Sunday, November 6 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 8265 Dexter - Chelsea Rd. in Dexter.

Advance tickets are available online at https://dcp.yapsody.com/event/index/746547/clue-on-stage.

Tickets are $15 for students/seniors and $20 for General Admission. A cash bar and concessions will be available for each performance. Beer, wine and signature cocktails are $5.

About Dexter Community Players

Dexter Community Players is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization established to provide an authentic and enjoyable experience for theater enthusiasts of all kinds in the Dexter Community. Since our founding in 1981, we have brought more than 50 productions to the stage. Fondly referred to by our initials "DCP", we are a strictly volunteer organization. Our membership hosts a wide variety of ages, skill sets, levels of experience and areas of interest. While our talented cast is highlighted on stage, our entire membership includes those interested in building, painting, sewing, advertising and much more!