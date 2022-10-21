Dexter Girls’ Fourth at SEC Red Finals

A fourth-place finish at the league meet might disappoint some, but when your conference is one of the toughest in the state it isn’t as disappointing.

The Dexter girls’ cross country team had four of seven girls run personal best times and came home with a fourth-place finish at the SEC Red Finals at Hudson Mills South Course.

The SEC Red features two top-five teams in Pioneer and Saline and a strong Skyline team that finished ahead of Dexter. The Dreadnaughts finished with 80 points. Pioneer won the race with 31, Saline second with 50, and Skyline third with 77.

Alena Blumberg tied the school record with a PR of 18:28.1 and finished third to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Annabel O’Haverset a PR of 18:53.14 to finish seventh and Addison Bruckman was 21st with a PR of 19:47.

Kate Varitek finished 23rd in 20:15.4 and Antonia Bruckman rounded out the topfive with a PR time of 20:19.2 and finished 26th. Olivia Schaieb finished 33rd with a time of 20:51.4 and Addison Streetman 36th with a time of 21:02.2.