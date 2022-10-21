Dexter Boys” XC Fourth at SEC Red Finals

When your conference has three top-ten state-ranked teams, a strong showing may fly under the radar and that happened to the Dexter boys’ cross country team at the SEC Red Finals Thursday.

Three Dreads ran PR’s and the other four ran some of their best times of the season to finish fourth at Hudson Mills South Course Thursday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 103 points in the race won by Saline with 48. Skyline was second with 60 and Pioneer third with 76. All three are ranked in the top 10 in D1.

Brandon Anderson led the way for Dexter with a fourth-place finish in 15:45.4.

Owen Ackerman was 11th in 16:21.6 and Sam Gibson 25th in 17”07.4

Caleb Snyder placed 30th in 17:22 and Julian Linebaugh was 33rd with a PR of 17:28. Kaden Jense set a PR of 17:28.3 to finish 34th and Rylan Teddy a PR of 17:38.88 and a 36th

place finish.

The Dreadnaughts will run at the D1 Regional at Milan Saturday, October 29.