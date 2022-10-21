Dexter Sweeps Chelsea in Annual Volleyball Dig Pink Game

The Dexter and Chelsea volleyball teams got together for their annual Dig Pink Game to help raise money for breast cancer awareness Thursday night.

The teams both sported pink uniforms and sold t-shirts and raffles to raise money for the cause along with meeting up on the court in Dexter.

It was the Dreadnaughts that came out on top on the court, but it was a unified effort to earn money for the cause.

Both teams were supported by large and loud student sections dressed in pink and it was a close match early as the teams went back and forth.

Dexter would pull away for a 16-10 lead, but the Bulldogs would battle back with six straight service points from Emily White to take an 18-17 lead and force a Dexter timeout.

The Dreadnaughts would get a side out to tie the game at 18 and Lia DeMerell stepped to the service line and would not give the ball back. DeMerell served for eight straight points to give the Dreadnaughts a 25-18 first set win.

The second set was all Dexter with the Dreads jumping out to a quick 12-5 lead and never looking back. The lead would grow to 18-7 to force another Chelsea timeout and Dexter would close it out with a kill from Allison Bockrath for a 25-13 win and a 2-0 lead.

The third set saw Dexter jump out to another early lead, but the Bulldogs battle back to cut the Dexter lead to one.

The Dreadnaughts would bounce back and push the lead to 15-9 and would end it with another Bockrath kill for the 25-18, 25-13, 25-13 sweep of the Bulldogs.

The teams will compete in the SEC jamborees Saturday. Dexter will travel to Lincoln for the SEC Red jamboree and Chelsea will play in the White jamboree at Pinckney.

Photos by Mike Williamson