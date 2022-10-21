Dexter Swim and Dive Rolls into SEC Finals

Information provided by Kate Walton

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team had a strong finish to its regular season with a pair of dual meet wins last week.

The Dreads swept all 12 events and ran away with a 144-40 win over Senior Night Thursday.

It was the last home meet for nine seniors. Marea Balcom, Vivian Kinnard, Natalie Koenn, Sophia Marr, Martina Adam Mijares, Sefina Patterson, Laura Walton, and Elizabeth Young

It was also the last home meet for one of the most decorated divers in state history in Lily Witte. She will be shooting for her fourth D2 state diving title in a few weeks. It has only been done one other time in state history.

Dexter's three-time state diving champion Lily Witte competed for last time at Wylie Pool Thursday on Senior Night. Photo by Trudy Witte

Dexter made quick work of Monroe to improve to 4-3 in the SEC Red with the jamboree November 4-5.

Laura Walton, Balcom, Koenn, and Witte teamed to open the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay.

Emma Bishop followed with a win in the 200 free and Delaney Parker followed with a win in the 200 IM.

Harper Brown, Balcom, and Grace McClellan swept the 50 free, and Witte, Kinnard, and Patters swept the top three spots in the diving.

Diem Lee, Marr, and Mijares then swept the 100 free, and Walton Witte, and Alison Genske followed with a sweep of the 500 free.

Bishop, Sydney Collins, Jillian Kinnard, and Young won the 200 free relay, while Koenn, Lee, and Marr swept the 100 back. Parker, Brown, and Balcom swept the 100 breast, and Walton, Balcom, Parker, and Brown finished the meet with a win in the 400 free.

Dexter had a great meet on Tuesday defeating the visiting Jackson Vikings 142 to 44. Dexter’s A and B medley relay teams took first and second place (A- Harper Brown, Delaney Parker, Lily Witte, and Marea Balcom and B- Rebekah Murillo, Natalie Koenn, Diem Lee, and Grace McClellan). Jackson’s A-relay was third (Isabelle Ortiz, Sydney Langley, Megan Jones, and Janessa Britton).

The Dreads took the top three places in the 200 free (Jillian Kinnard, Laura Walton, and Emma Bishop). Gillian Snyder and Everette Drummond finished fourth and fifth for Jackson. In the 200 individual medley, Parker and Murillo were first and second for Dexter followed by Britton in third for Jackson. Daphney Brant (Dexter) and Samantha Hawkins (Jackson) were fourth and fifth.

Witte, Balcom, and G. McClellan claimed the top three spots in the 50 free for Dexter followed by Ortiz for Jackson and Koenn for Dexter in fourth and fifth. Witte also won diving with 311.50 points, just short of her own pool record of 318.5. Vivian Kinnard also had a great night of diving finishing second with 273.20 points. Grace Dawson was third for Jackson, Sefina Patterson (Dexter) was fourth and Jones was fifth for Jackson.

In the 100 butterfly Dexter’s Brown won the event followed by Jones for Jackson and Martina Adam Mijares in third and Sophia Marr in fourth for Dexter. Jackson’s Elena Curtis was fifth.

Dexter women claimed the top three spots in the 100 free with Balcom in first, Bishop in second with a new personal best of 59.74 and Grace McClellan in third. Langely was fourth for Jackson and rounding out the point scoring, Sydney Collins was fifth.

In the 500 free Walton and Lee were first and second followed by Britton, Snyder and Samantha Hawkins for Jackson. Dexter’s A- 200 free relay won their event (Witte, Parker, Balcom and J. Kinnard) followed by Jackson’s A-relay (Langely, Drummond, Jones and Snyder) and Dexter’s B-relay (Addy Arbour, Adam Mijares, Collins and Bishop).

Brown also won the 100 backstroke for Dexter with Ortiz in second for Jackson, Murillo in third for Dexter, Madelyn McClellan in fourth for Dexter and Ryan Ehlert in fifth for Jackson. Dexter’s Parker, Koenn and Annie Ralls were first, second and third in the 100 breaststroke followed by Catherine Kestner and Lorelei Slater for Jackson.

Finishing up the events, Dexter’s A and B relays were first and second in the 400 free relay (A- Walton, J. Kinnard, G. McClellan and Brown and B- Bishop, Arbour, Murillo, and Lee). Jackson’s A team was third (Snyder, Drummond, Britton, and Ortiz).

Coach Hansen was very pleased with the progress of her team and provided this perspective, “We're rounding out our final week of competition and this team is still racing tired. We're not quite at the fun part of taper where girls start to feel rested and fresh. However, we still have girls like Emma Bishop who are pushing to drop time in their individual events. She swam her first sub-minute 100 free on Tuesday and the screams from her teammates when she touched that wall and her time registered on the scoreboard were priceless!”

The Dreadnaughts were fired up by the large turnout of fans and support from the Dexter Community Aquatic Club that packed the stands at Wylie Pool and cheered them on to the win.