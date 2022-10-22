Grand opening planned for Dexter’s Angel Whispers Spiritual Spa and Boutique

Angel Whispers Spiritual Spa and Boutique is an all around unique place that is offering the opportunity to recharge, engage and discover something new about oneself.

Upon entering, there is a welcoming environment with unique pieces of art throughout the front room. It aims to be a place for healing where all faith walks are welcomed. A home for those who consider themselves spiritual, but not religious.

The Sun Times News recently paid a visit to Angel Whispers Spiritual Spa and Boutique at 7940 Ann Arbor Street, near downtown Dexter, to speak with Vicky Lovell and Danielle Groth. They along with Dan McConnell created this 501c3 non-profit spa and boutique with a mission to help individuals to live in wholeness in mind, body and spirit.

Each brings with them specialties that come together to form Angel Whispers.

Groth is a Reiki Master while McConnell is the Spiritual Director and Lovell is a Pastor.

In talking about how they came together to create Angel Whispers, they said they had a dream about helping people to experience love in new ways.

“Angel Whispers is a one-of-a-kind experience that will leave you feeling like you received a hug for your soul,” they said. “When you walk in, you will be greeted by a friendly staff who will offer you a free cup of tea. Browse the boutique where there is a variety of artwork, crafts and gifts created by local artists. There are even paintings by Xena the Dog.”

Danielle Groth and Vicky Lovell stand next to some local art on display at Angel Whispers. photo by Lonnie Huhman

With their different specialties and talents, they are able to offer a variety of services.

One can spend time relaxing and releasing stress in the spa room which has three options: The Real Relax® Massage Chair, The Migun® Physiotherapy Table, or the Breathscape® Vibro-Acoustic Sound Therapy Table. Thirty-minute sessions can be scheduled Monday – Friday. Spa packages and gift certificates are also available.

There is also a treatment room for those who are interested in energy medicine. In addition to being a Reiki Master, Groth is also a Clinical EFT practitioner, certified meditation teacher, and Certified Vibrational Sound Therapy Practitioner. She said she offers one-on-one sessions Monday through Thursday.

Angel Whispers has an assortment of local art. photo by Lonnie Huhman

Another aspect has Groth and Lovell combining faith and energy medicine through their trademarked modality called Wonder-twinning®. They said they blend faith and energy medicine “together to help people heal through traumas and dive deeper into their spirituality.”

For the person who is curious and thinking about a spiritual direction, both McConnell and Lovell are available to help. McConnell is a certified Spiritual Director, who can walk with people on their journey of exploration while Lovell is available for pastoral care, pre-marital counseling, and working through spiritual questions and traumas with individuals. She said she has officiated countless weddings and funerals and is available to provide those services as well.

The uniqueness of Angel Whispers is evident in each part, especially in its worship component called “Living RED.”

In describing what this is, all three said they help lead this worshiping component of Angel Whispers Ministries.

A look inside Angel Whispers. photo by Lonnie Huhman

“The goal is for people to R – recharge their souls, E – engage with others, and D – discover something new,” they explained. “Angel Whispers is rooted in the belief that when we learn to love and accept ourselves, we become more open to receiving the love of a higher power. Once we learn to receive that love without conditions, we can freely share love with others.”

They said they are here to support those who are spiritual, but not religious. They emphasize that they do have a worshiping component, but they are not a church.

One of their motto's is, “We are here to build a community, spread love, and to help people learn how to love themselves.”

Angel Whispers hosts a monthly meditation and sound bath at Verapose Yoga House in Dexter on the third Wednesday of the month from 7:30 to 8:30pm. Starting on Monday, November 7th from 12:30-1:30 pm, they will host a weekly spiritual discussion at the Angel Whispers Spa where all faiths are welcome. Check the website for upcoming drum circles in the yurt, book studies, meditations and special events at www.angelwhispersspiritualspa.com.

The Grand Opening Celebration for Angel Whispers is Friday, Nov. 11, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:11 a.m. There will be special events throughout the day. For more information, contact Lovell at 734-276-2682 or vicky@victorialovell.com.