Old-Time Trick or Treating Fun at Historic Webster Village

The Webster Township Historical Society continues to connect the present to the past.

This past Sunday, Oct 23, the Society hosted “Halloween on the Village Green” in the historic Webster Village on the corner of Webster Church and Farrell roads.

The perfect fall day—warm sun, falling leaves, autumn treats—was a fun-filled time for the kids and their parents. The fun began with the children imaginatively decorating their trick-or-treat bags. After that, everyone paraded around the green, some in costumes and some not, but all had a good time. After the parade, the kids put their newly decorated bags to use trick-or-treating at each of the village’s buildings. The day ended like many good fall days, with cider and cookies for the group gathered in front of the Kleinschmidt General Store.

“Trick arghh Treat matey!”

Historic Webster Village comprises seven historic buildings at Webster Corners outside of Dexter. The property is owned and maintained by the Webster Township Historical Society. Through the Society's work, Historic Webster Village is preserved in a state much as it was in the late 1800s. A visit there gives one a sense of the community's strong core values back then. The historic village is a popular site for many events.

A little bit of history was woven in at each stop.

This year was the Webster Township Historical Society's first "Halloween on the Village Green." Judging by the event's success, as with other popular events, we can probably expect more.

For more information on the Webster Twp Historical Society and the historic village, visit their website at https://webstertownshiphistoricalsociety.org/

Kids were introduced to some of the old-time costumes such as Raggedy Ann

Photos by Anne Lask