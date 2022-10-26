DCO to Perform Long-Awaited “Pictures at an Exhibition”

From DCO

The expression “Third time’s the charm!” will have special meaning for the Dexter Community Orchestra and its music director, David Schultz when the DCO presents its fall concert on Sunday, November 6 at 4:00 pm at Dexter High School’s Center for the Performing Arts.

On two previous occasions, Schultz and the DCO were scheduled to present Modest Mussorgsky’s popular orchestral suite, “Pictures at an Exhibition”. Both times, COVID had other ideas, and the concerts had to be canceled.

“It’s been over three years since we began working on this piece,” notes Schultz. “This is our third try, and this time, we’re going to make it!”

The number three has added significance for the upcoming concert, as the DCO will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” with soloist Beth Dixon.

Both pieces are audience favorites. Those who have no more than a passing interest in classical music will probably recognize “Rach Three” from the film “Shine”, for which Geoffrey Rush won the 1996 Academy Award for his portrayal of the brilliant but disturbed pianist, David Helfgott. The concerto is considered one of the most difficult in the orchestral repertoire.

“Pictures at an Exhibition” is a musical depiction of paintings and drawings by the composer’s friend, Viktor Hartmann. Many of its melodies have appeared in films and TV shows, and should be familiar to concert-goers – especially “The Great Gate of Kyiv” which concludes the piece. As an added feature, images of the artwork that inspired Mussorgsky will be projected during the performance.

Beth Dixon is a well-known pianist and instructor, who has taught in the Ann Arbor area for more than 40 years. She has studied piano at University of Michigan, Indiana University and Universitat Mozarteum of Salzburg. During her teaching career, she has accompanied countless area high school students at Michigan School Band & Orchestra Association’s solo and ensemble competitions.

People of all ages should find plenty of music to enjoy, so bring the family. As always, DCO concerts are free to the public (no ticket required). Donations to help support the costs of the orchestra will be gratefully appreciated.